Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Comcast by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 21,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after buying an additional 112,808 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $43.76. 1,011,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,430,656. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

