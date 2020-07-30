Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,717 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,301 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Comcast by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.81. 935,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,430,656. The company has a market cap of $200.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

