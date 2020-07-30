Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:FIX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,824. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $104,125.00. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $831,819.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,160.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,115 shares of company stock valued at $444,269. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

