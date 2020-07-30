COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $111.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.41 million.

Shares of CMRE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.76. 1,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,976. The company has a market capitalization of $567.06 million, a PE ratio of -475.52 and a beta of 2.09. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMRE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

