Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.46.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $325.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $331.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

