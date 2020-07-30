Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

