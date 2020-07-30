DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $159.00

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $159.00 and last traded at $158.57, with a volume of 4964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Edward Jones began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 768 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $107,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $107,950.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $146,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,693 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,188 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 289.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,499,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,699 shares in the last quarter.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

