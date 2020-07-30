DREP 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.46 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One DREP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.01935958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00178595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00067192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00106888 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,947,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

