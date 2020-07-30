DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.47-6.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.60. DTE Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.47-6.75 EPS.

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,859. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.14. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

