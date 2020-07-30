Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,374 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical accounts for 2.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.57% of Eastman Chemical worth $53,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,304,000 after purchasing an additional 344,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,471,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,014,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 395,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

