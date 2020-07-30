eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64-2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.47-3.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised eBay from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra cut eBay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.71.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.47. 302,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,839,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

