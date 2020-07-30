Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.40. 1,209,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,866. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

