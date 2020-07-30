Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 27.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,591,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 987,690 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $47,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.64. 288,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,935,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

