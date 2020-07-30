EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,977 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 55.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 59.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.84.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.80. 117,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,710. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $54.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

