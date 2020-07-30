EQT (NYSE:EQT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The business had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday. Cfra boosted their price objective on EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

