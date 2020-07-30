Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,336 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.96. 57,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,192. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Evergy has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.