Fayerweather Charles Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fayerweather Charles cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 4.1% of Fayerweather Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Danaher were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 464,490 shares of company stock worth $87,558,169. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $202.54. The company had a trading volume of 121,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,099. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

