Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises about 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.72.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.97. The stock had a trading volume of 61,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,191. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.77.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

