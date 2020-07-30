First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.49 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.46%.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 14.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut First Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

