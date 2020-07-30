First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,934.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,735,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,634,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,836,000 after acquiring an additional 685,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,224,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,899. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th.

