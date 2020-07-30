Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $426.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million.

FRTA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 48,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,422. Forterra has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $880.94 million, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Get Forterra alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRTA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.