Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,993 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fortis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,052,000 after buying an additional 130,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Shares of Fortis stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Fortis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

