Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) issued an update on its second quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.34-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $505-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $511 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRG. TheStreet cut shares of Franchise Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

FRG opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $592.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

In other Franchise Group news, insider Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,698,750.00. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,150 over the last quarter.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

