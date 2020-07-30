Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.75-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FELE. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sidoti started coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.02. 39,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,055. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

