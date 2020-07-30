German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Releases Earnings Results

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

German American Bancorp. stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.86. German American Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GABC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

