GFS Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,380 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Boeing by 515.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 18.5% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 40.2% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.54.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.38. 22,992,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,574,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.97 and its 200-day moving average is $205.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

