GFS Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares makes up about 1.2% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,413,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

