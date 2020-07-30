GFS Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

