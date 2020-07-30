GFS Advisors LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,357 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.7% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,864,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,117,988. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $212.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.