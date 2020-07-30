GFS Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,858,000 after buying an additional 1,969,200 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,841,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,630,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,477,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $781,822,000 after buying an additional 1,293,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.84. 280,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,776,500. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $151.85 and a 12-month high of $268.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

