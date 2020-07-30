GFS Advisors LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 152.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,571 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,001,000 after buying an additional 353,907 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,077,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,898,000 after buying an additional 933,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,930,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,546,000 after buying an additional 504,582 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

MRK traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $79.14. 3,322,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,549,350. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

