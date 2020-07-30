GFS Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 255 Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 255 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 675.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.4% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 60,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 516.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 406.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded down $7.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,045.88. The company had a trading volume of 105,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $922.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.20. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $901.64.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

