GFS Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $394,000.

VSS traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.40. The stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

