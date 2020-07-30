GFS Advisors LLC Sells 1,942 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 728,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,756,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.56. 98,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,306,303. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

