GFS Advisors LLC Sells 8,975 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

IAU stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. 2,031,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,305,393. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.91.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

