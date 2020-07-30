GFS Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.48. 897,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,080,886. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.44 and its 200-day moving average is $157.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $186.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

