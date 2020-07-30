Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

