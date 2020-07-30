GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,251 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,629.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,529.86. 879,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,649. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,586.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,044.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,471.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,376.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.