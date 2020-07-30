GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 19,445 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,936,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $160,433,000. Finally, Cabana LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% in the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,003,000 after purchasing an additional 930,581 shares during the last quarter.

GLD stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.65. 1,011,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,080,886. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $186.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

