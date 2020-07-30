GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 40.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

