GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $173.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,666. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

