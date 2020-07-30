GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $15,713,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,711,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $7.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,563,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,187. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $147.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

