GWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,542 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 289,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,536,000 after acquiring an additional 52,062 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 226,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 208,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.86. 85,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.