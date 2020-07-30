GWM Advisors LLC Buys 8,039 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Lien sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $80,587.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,576 shares of company stock valued at $132,907,483. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $311.17. 1,136,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.06 and a 200-day moving average of $284.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

