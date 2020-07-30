GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,496 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

SPLV stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 162,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,732. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36.

