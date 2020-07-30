GWM Advisors LLC Has $11.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.50. 522,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,698,006. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43.

