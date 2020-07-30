GWM Advisors LLC Has $22.71 Million Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises about 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $22,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 517.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 8,408 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $1,528,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,924. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.37. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $196.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

