GWM Advisors LLC Has $71.03 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,106 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $324.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.49. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

