GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after purchasing an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after buying an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after buying an additional 88,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lifted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

AMGN stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.82. 75,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,146. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.22. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.27 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 93.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

