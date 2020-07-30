GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $541,878,000 after acquiring an additional 89,739 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,248. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.07. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.23.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

